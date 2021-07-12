EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $122.56 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

