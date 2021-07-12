Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$39.86 on Monday. Empire has a one year low of C$32.08 and a one year high of C$42.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33.
In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
