Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 56.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Endava by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.78. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,488. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73. Endava has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

