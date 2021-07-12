Energy Web Token Market Capitalization Achieves $165.89 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $165.89 million and approximately $665,980.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $5.52 or 0.00016493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00116803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00162572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,492.85 or 1.00101823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.19 or 0.00974888 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energy Web Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.