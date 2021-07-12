Eneti’s (NETI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NETI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of NETI stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Eneti has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $207.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -1.09%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter worth $122,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eneti
Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.
