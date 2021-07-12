Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) SVP Sells $1,040,896.00 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NYSE:ENTG) SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 8,560 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $1,040,896.00.

ENTG traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.54. 516,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,963. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41.

Get Entegris alerts:

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.