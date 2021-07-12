EOS (EOS) Price Tops $4.15

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00012531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and $1.36 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,217,514 coins and its circulating supply is 955,133,769 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.