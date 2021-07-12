Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 755,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $64.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.66. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

