Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $2,573,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.15. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

