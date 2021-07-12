Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $272,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 43.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $122.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

