Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 150.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 0.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heard Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Equinix by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Equinix by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.07 on Monday, hitting $832.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,975. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $768.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.