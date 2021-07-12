Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 221,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NYSE:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 221,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $19.92. 17,424 shares of the stock traded hands.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.