Ergo Trading Down 10.5% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Ergo has a total market cap of $190.20 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $5.94 or 0.00017957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,087.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.36 or 0.06142314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00408843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.77 or 0.01449982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00143462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.73 or 0.00624785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.77 or 0.00416378 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00321672 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

