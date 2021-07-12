Essentia (ESS) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. Essentia has a market cap of $2.92 million and $320,411.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.30 or 0.00893993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005456 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

