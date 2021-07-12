Ethereum Gold Project Market Capitalization Tops $77,553.71 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $77,553.71 and approximately $82.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,925,401,909 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

