ETNA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $235,034.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

