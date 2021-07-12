European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) Insider Philip E. F. Best Sells 38,750 Shares

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

Shares of JEO remained flat at $GBX 777 ($10.15) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 736.63. The company has a market cap of £824.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. European Opportunities Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 594 ($7.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 780 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

