Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ETCMY opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

