Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $136,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after buying an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Everbridge by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Everbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $139.65. 4,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,848. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.