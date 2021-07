Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 0%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $152.00 and last traded at $152.00. Approximately 631 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

