EXFO (EXFO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EXFO opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $341.23 million, a P/E ratio of 594.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82.

Get EXFO alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EXFO. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.