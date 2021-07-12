Expanse (EXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,255.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $800,939.78 and $2,255.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,073.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,040.63 or 0.06170015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.30 or 0.01452229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00403127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00144846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00622972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00418109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00324479 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

