Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger Sells 160,000 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE:EXPD) Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00.

Shares of NYSE EXPD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,001. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

