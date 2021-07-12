Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 7,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Extendicare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.