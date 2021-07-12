EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.10.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $231.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.31. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,300 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 673,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 652,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

