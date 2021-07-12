F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNB opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

