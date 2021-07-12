F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $637.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $632.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.30 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $583.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $126,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,843 shares of company stock worth $3,159,831 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.66. 4,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.73.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

