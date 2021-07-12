FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Financial Review

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

This table compares FARO Technologies and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies 4.07% -1.86% -1.28% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FARO Technologies and 908 Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

FARO Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.21%. 908 Devices has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.96%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than FARO Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FARO Technologies and 908 Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.72 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -171.61 908 Devices $26.89 million 35.78 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -28.42

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. FARO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 908 Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

908 Devices beats FARO Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO ScanPlan, a handheld mapper that captures two-dimensional floor plans; and FARO Software, a family of computer-aided design-based measurement and laser scanner software. FARO Technologies, Inc. offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.