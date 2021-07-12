Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given New GBX 9,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,446.82 ($110.36).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £103.50 ($135.22) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 6,420 ($83.88) and a 1 year high of £103.75 ($135.55). The stock has a market cap of £23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,710.27.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

