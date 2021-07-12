Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $231.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.56.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $209.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $27,668,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

