Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.24. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

