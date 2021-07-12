FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $27.13. FibroGen shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 646 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FibroGen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

