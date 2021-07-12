Financial Analysis: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 29.37% 14.79% 1.35% Ohio Valley Banc 22.90% 9.49% 1.10%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.32 $69.83 million $4.00 12.91 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.03 $10.26 million N/A N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits, as well as debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer that offers variable annuities and college savings plans. As of December 31, 2020, it had 10 branch offices located in southern Rhode Island; 12 branch offices located in the greater Providence area in Rhode Island; and 1 branch office located in southeastern Connecticut. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. It operated 15 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and six consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates thirty-five ATMs, including twenty off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

