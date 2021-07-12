Financial Survey: I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) vs. Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for I-Mab and Amarin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 6 0 3.00 Amarin 1 2 4 0 2.43

I-Mab presently has a consensus price target of $83.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Amarin has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 128.11%. Given Amarin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than I-Mab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and Amarin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $236.42 million 26.25 $72.17 million $1.06 76.13 Amarin $614.06 million 2.91 -$18.00 million ($0.05) -90.60

I-Mab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than I-Mab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

I-Mab has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares I-Mab and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Amarin 0.15% 0.15% 0.10%

Summary

Amarin beats I-Mab on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme patients with lymphopenia; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and CAR-T-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development stage comprises TJX7, a novel CXCL13 antibody for autoimmune diseases; and TJ-C4GM antibodies for treating oncology diseases. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; and PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

