FinNexus (FNX) Price Hits $0.0190

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 9,439.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 9,323.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $654,147.82 and approximately $12.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.98 or 0.00899892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005467 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

