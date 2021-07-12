First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by Barclays from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $64.09 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 273,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,497,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.