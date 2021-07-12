First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,871. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

