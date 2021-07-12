First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. 21,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,772. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.29 and a beta of 2.02.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

