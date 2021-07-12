First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after acquiring an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,489. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.76 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

