First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 138,318 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 138,318 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini comprises about 2.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Tutor Perini worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,198. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.