First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Trims Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. The China Fund comprises 0.4% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in The China Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the first quarter worth $251,000.

CHN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.01. 8,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61. The China Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

