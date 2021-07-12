Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,873,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in NVR by 2.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR stock opened at $5,060.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,888.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,199.53 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

