Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

