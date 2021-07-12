Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

CFG stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.