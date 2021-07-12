Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 8,200 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UDR opened at $51.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

