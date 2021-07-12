Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 604,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 11.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $132.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

