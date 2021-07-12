Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.93. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Truist Securities increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

