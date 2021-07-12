Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC opened at $115.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock worth $10,890,737. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

