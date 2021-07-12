Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 500 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $320.24 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $320.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

