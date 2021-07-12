FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $309.31.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $253.03 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.